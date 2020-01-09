‘Riverdale’ spinoff ‘Katy Keene’ drops very queer debut trailer

The Archie Comics universe continues to expand onto our screens, with a new spinoff of Riverdale heading to US network CW.

Katy Keene follows Riverdale‘s Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) and her adventures in New York with new friend and fashionista Katy Keene.

The short trailer gives us a glimpse of the girls’ lives in New York, and it looks like fans are in for quite a few queer romances in the show’s debut season.

Eagle-eyed fans would notice RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela performing in the clip – it was previously announced that Shangie was cast as Devereaux, fierce rival to Josie and Katy’s up-and-coming drag performer/friend Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp).

Katy Keene will join Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as the third series drawn from the world of Archie Comics.

Check out the trailer below. Katy Keene premieres in the US this February.