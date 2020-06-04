‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has announced she is a proud bisexual woman to her social media followers this week.

Republishing an announcement for a LGBTQ+ protest in support of Black Lives Matter, Reinhart revealed she is a member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” Reinhart posted.

“And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

I’m Lili stan. Yall fucking hear me? I STAN LILI REINHART. pic.twitter.com/pfn2hdwuGT — lyka 🍈 (@tiniesthoe) June 3, 2020

The 23-year-old actor stars as Betty Cooper on The CW’s modern re-imagining of Archie Comics, Riverdale, and has appeared in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot, and alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

Reinhart recently split with partner Cole Sprouse, her co-star on Riverdale.

