Robert Baxter shares new song and video ‘Suspicious’

Robert Baxter has a new song and a stunning video to go alongside it. Suspicious is the latest tune from the Melbourne based performer.

Baxter is an active member of Melbourne’s Ballroom scene where their name is Cupid. The song will have its official launch at the second, Halloween-themed instalment of their curated Club Cupid queer event series – Club Cupid: Heaven and Hell which will be held on October 27.

The song was co-written with Keelan Mak.

The track is the first new music from Robert Baxter since the release of their debut EP You wouldn’t expect cupid to cry which came out earlier this year.

Baxter explains how the song came about.

“This guy was flirting with me at a party, hanging around all day all night, and he told me he wanted to be in the music industry. When it comes time to maybe take things further he backs out, claiming he wasn’t flirting. So I thought – he’s a clout chaser, trying to get close to me quickly to get somewhere.

“It’s happened to me a few times and it’s a little confusing – I’m a nice person, always happy to help or point someone in the right direction – so no need to fake being interested romantically or sexually.”

