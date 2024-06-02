Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Robyn and Yung Lean join Charli XCX for ‘360’ remix

Culture

Charli XCX has called on some friends for a remix of her latest single 360.

Sweden’s pop superstar Robyn and viral breakout Yung Lean join Charli on the fourth single from her upcoming new album Brat.

The collaboration came about after a trip to Stockholm, where the three got together to create a new version of Charli’s tune.

The video for the original track caused a splash online, with surprise cameos from Julia Fox, Chloe Sevigny, Hari Nef, Rachel Sennott and more.

360 follows singles Von dutch, Club classics and B2b, teasing an album full of club anthems and Charli’s signature style.

Brat, Charli’s sixth studio album, is due for release this Friday, 7 June.

Culture

Revelation Film Festival reveals exciting 2024 program

0
Revelation Perth International Film Festival is back this July, celebrating 27 years of bringing the best, cutting-edge cinema together in WA.
History

On This Gay Day | Performer and activist Josephine Baker was born

0
During her life Baker was a celebrated singer, a civil rights activist and a during World War II a French Resistance agent.
Culture

Adam Lambert shares new tunes ‘Lube’ and ‘Wet Dream’

0
The tracks are from his upcoming EP 'AFTERS'.
Culture

Sarah Millican will be back in Perth in March 2024

0
She's set to play a massive show at the RAC Arena.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

