Robyn and Yung Lean join Charli XCX for ‘360’ remix

Charli XCX has called on some friends for a remix of her latest single 360.

Sweden’s pop superstar Robyn and viral breakout Yung Lean join Charli on the fourth single from her upcoming new album Brat.

- Advertisement -

The collaboration came about after a trip to Stockholm, where the three got together to create a new version of Charli’s tune.

The video for the original track caused a splash online, with surprise cameos from Julia Fox, Chloe Sevigny, Hari Nef, Rachel Sennott and more.

360 follows singles Von dutch, Club classics and B2b, teasing an album full of club anthems and Charli’s signature style.

Brat, Charli’s sixth studio album, is due for release this Friday, 7 June.