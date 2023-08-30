Róisín Murphy addresses comments about puberty blockers

Singer Róisín Murphy has addressed the backlash around comments she previously made about transgender youth and the use of puberty blocking medication.

Over recent weeks comments attributed to the performer have been highlighted on social media shocking many of her fans. Some of the comments appear to have been captured from the singer’s personal Facebook account.

“Puberty blockers are f**ked, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank.” the former lead singer of Moloko wrote in an undated Twitter post responding to comments from writer and anti-transgender campaigner Graham Lineham.

Murphy went on to say transgender youth are “little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true” and said people should not describe her as a “TERF”. The acronym stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist and is seen by some as a slur but is also adopted by many anti-transgender campaigners as a badge of honour.

The comments shocked many of the perfomers fans as she has always been a favourite among the LGBTIQA+ communities and worked with many queer artists and creatives.

Murphy has now addressed the comments in a lengthy statement saying her comments came from a place of love, and she’s okay if fans want to abandon following her work.

“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an area I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.

“I’ve had a personal Facebook account for years. The morning I made these comments, I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post.It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should have known too, that I was stepping out of line.

“I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views.But I never Patronize or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic.The music I make is the core of everything I do, and it’s ever evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable.For those of you who are leaving me of or have already left, I understand, I really do. But please know I have loved every one of you.I have always been so proud of my audience and understand the privilege of performing for you, all through the years.

“I’m so sorry. My comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock blindsided by this so abruptly.I understand fixed views are not helpful, but I really hope people can understand. My concern was out of love for all of us.

“I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do.Though I completely understand that for others, activism is their true calling and is necessary and legitimate in democracy.My true calling is music, and music will never exclude any of us. I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance.

The performer signed off saying, “Thank you for taking the trouble to read this. I’ve gone fishing.”

The controversy over her comments comes just days before the release of her sixth album Hit Parade which is due to hit record store shelves on 8th September.

