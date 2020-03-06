Royal Australian College of Physicians recommends against trans inquiry

The Royal Australian College of Physicians (RACP) has announced today that is does not recommend a national inquiry into gender dysphoria, following a request from Health Minister Greg Hunt in last year.

In August 2019, Health Minister Hunt sought advice from the RACP on the need for a national inquiry into the medical treatment and care of transgender youth. The request came in response to correspondence from Tasmanian health sociologist Geoff Holloway, highlighted by The Australian‘s Bernard Lane, who had argued there was insufficient research to support the current methodology for treating young trans folks.

At the time, The Australian published a front page story exclaiming that the minister had ordered a national inquiry. These claims were dismissed with the RACP stating that the minister was merely seeking advice, and the Health Minister’s office describing the action as a “referral.”

The organisation has today revealed the advice delivered to the Health Minister’s office, with an attached statement exclaiming the expert medical body’s support for supportive care.

“The RACP strongly supports expert clinical care that is non-judgemental, supportive and welcoming for children, adolescents and their families experiencing gender dysphoria,” the statement reads.

“Children and adolescents with gender dysphoria are a very vulnerable population, experiencing stigma and extremely high rates of depression, self-harm, attempted suicide and suicide.”

“Ensuring children and adolescents with gender dysphoria can access appropriate care and treatment regardless of where they live, should be a national priority. Withholding or limiting access to care and treatment would be unethical and would have serious impacts on the health and wellbeing of young people.”

The RACP also warned of the negative effects a prolonged and intensified public debate would have on young trans and gender diverse Australians.

“A national inquiry would not increase the scientific evidence available regarding gender dysphoria but would further harm vulnerable patients and their families through increased media and public attention.”

Contained within the advice delivered to the Health Minister’s office, the RACP recommends ways to improve care for trans and gender diverse young people, recommending increased access to treatment, more funding for research on the long-term outcomes of care, and the development of evidence-based fact sheets to support informed consent.

“Considerations of care and treatment of medical conditions should be based on medical evidence and advice from medical and other health professionals who have specific expertise in the condition in question, as well as the affected patient population,” RACP President Associate Professor Mark Lane writes.

“Consequently, the RACP strongly advises that the Australian Government does not establish a national inquiry or similar process.”

OIP Staff