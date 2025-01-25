Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

RTRFM announces dance party fundraiser ‘FWD RWD’

Community

On Saturday 22 February, local community radio station RTRFM is taking over The Bird with a carefully curated lineup to celebrate all of the incredible DJs here in Boorloo and on the RTRFM airwaves.

From dub techno to bass to jazz to electro and house – there promises to be something for everyone at FWD RWD.

- Advertisement -

Outside under the tree in the courtyard you’ll be able to catch sets from Beltrac, Burna b2b Hally, Aphid b2b Yosi, Indiya as well as RTRFM presenters cash promise and wetpuddlss.

The event will raise funds for the station which is the home to over 50 different programs including LGBTIOQA+ focused program All Things Queer, which airs each Wednesday morning.

Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

News

Sky News urge Peter Dutton to “go big and bold” on gender

0
Broadcaster Sky News has repeated its call for the Liberal leader to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump.
News

Review | Nanna Bingo was a solid night of fun and festivities

0
It's bingo with Nanna and it was a lot of fun.
Culture

Review | ‘Briefs: Jealousss’ is a new show filled with everything we love from the crazy crew

0
The new show is filled with laughs, tumbles and spills.
News

‘Wentworth’ star Sigrid Thornton is heading into the jungle

0
The acclaimed Australian actress is giving up all her creature comforts.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Sky News urge Peter Dutton to “go big and bold” on gender

0
Broadcaster Sky News has repeated its call for the Liberal leader to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump.
News

Review | Nanna Bingo was a solid night of fun and festivities

0
It's bingo with Nanna and it was a lot of fun.
Culture

Review | ‘Briefs: Jealousss’ is a new show filled with everything we love from the crazy crew

0
The new show is filled with laughs, tumbles and spills.
News

‘Wentworth’ star Sigrid Thornton is heading into the jungle

0
The acclaimed Australian actress is giving up all her creature comforts.
News

US ban on foreign aid could disrupt global fight against HIV

0
The International AIDS Society has raised alarm about the approach being taken by US President Donald Trump.

Sky News urge Peter Dutton to “go big and bold” on gender

Graeme Watson -
Broadcaster Sky News has repeated its call for the Liberal leader to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump.
Read more

Review | Nanna Bingo was a solid night of fun and festivities

Graeme Watson -
It's bingo with Nanna and it was a lot of fun.
Read more

Review | ‘Briefs: Jealousss’ is a new show filled with everything we love from the crazy crew

Graeme Watson -
The new show is filled with laughs, tumbles and spills.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture