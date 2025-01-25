RTRFM announces dance party fundraiser ‘FWD RWD’

On Saturday 22 February, local community radio station RTRFM is taking over The Bird with a carefully curated lineup to celebrate all of the incredible DJs here in Boorloo and on the RTRFM airwaves.

From dub techno to bass to jazz to electro and house – there promises to be something for everyone at FWD RWD.

Outside under the tree in the courtyard you’ll be able to catch sets from Beltrac, Burna b2b Hally, Aphid b2b Yosi, Indiya as well as RTRFM presenters cash promise and wetpuddlss.

The event will raise funds for the station which is the home to over 50 different programs including LGBTIOQA+ focused program All Things Queer, which airs each Wednesday morning.

Tickets are on sale now.