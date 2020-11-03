RTRFM’s Courtyard Club returns to jazz up your Fridays for free

The State Theatre Centre of WA and RTRFM have announced the return of The Courtyard Club, kicking off this weekend!

The free 7-week concert series will take place every Friday evening in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard, with different artists bringing the tunes each week and live broadcasts of Drivetime with Vishnu.

It all kicks off on Friday November 6 as part of Perth International Jazz Festival, lighting up from 5pm with a live set from Namora Nonet, then a free night of jazz in the Courtyard.

Throughout the series you can enjoy the the afro beat vibes of Grace Barbe and Queency (pictured), the electronic ambience of Segue and Elsewhere / Rebecca, the folk and country of Little Lord Street Band and Lincoln MacKinnon and Wrecking Train and the eclectic and neo soul sounds of Material World Orchestra and Freehand.

On December 4, RTRFM invites you to a very special double set live performance from Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse followed by an in conversation and Q&A with Danae Gibson.

Say goodbye to 2020 pm December 18th with Vishnu’s DJ set on Drivetime, then party with fellow RTRFM fans as the crew from Perfect Strangers make you dance in the courtyard.

Each live set will be followed DJ’s from some of your favourite RTRFM presenters, featuring DJ G-Rey, Em Burrows (Golden Apples of the Sun), Rhian Todhunter (Out To Lunch), Thot Spyc (All City) and Nafta (All City)

The Courtyard Club is an all-ages event with licensed bar and food options, making it the perfect meeting place to celebrate the end of the working week.

RTRFM’s Courtyard Club takes over the State Theatre Centre Courtyard every Friday from 6th Nov – 18th Dec. For more information, head to RTRFM.com.au

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteer presenters at RTRFM 92.1.

