RTRFM highlights fresh talent with On The Rise this Friday

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

RTRFM, the home of local music, introduces a new event this week.

On The Rise will showcase some of the city’s finest emerging bands at Badlands on Friday 1 October.

The first edition of this event features newly-formed bands as well as acts honing their first EPs, offering them the opportunity to broaden their audience and gain live experience.

Catch indie magic from Sofa, the pop punk sounds of Glimmer (pictured above), beat driven rhythms of Honour Culture, garage vibes of Motel Mary’s, ambient shoegaze of Saint Street (below), the pulsating rhymes of SAIEESH and the low fi beats of Tino Tenda.

Plus there will be sets from Amateur Retreat and Muscle Club, two bands who scored a slot at the gig via a competition run by the station to seek out new talent.

Playing Times:

Main Room

7:30 – 8:00pm: Amateur Retreat

8:30 – 9:00pm: Saint Street

9:30 – 10:00pm: Glimmer

10:30 – 11:00pm: Motel Marys

11:30 – 12:00am: Sofa

Hen House

8:00 – 8:30pm: Muscle Club

9:00 – 9:30pm: SAIEESH

10:00 – 10:30pm: Tino Tenda

11:00 – 11:30pm: Honour Culture

Tickets available now via RTRFM.com.au.

Declaration: Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at RTRFM 92.1 creating the weekly radio program All Things Queer.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.