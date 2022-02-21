RTRFM’s Neon Picnic returns to Hyde Park this March

Join RTRFM at Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday 19 March 2022 for Neon Picnic, a family-friendly live radio event with musical acts, kids entertainment and tasty treats.

Come and bask in the musical majesty at this all-day event, and chill on the grass of Perth’s most beloved park enjoying an amazing lineup of RTRFM shows: Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown and Drastic on Plastic all live and in-person, featuring special musical guests.

Catch some of the best local music Perth has to offer, including Figurehead, Reine Claude, Jessica Carlton Quartet, Sugar Wife and Natasha Eldridge.

Bring the kids for a range of activities held throughout the day, including arts and crafts stations big and small, hula hooping from Healthy Hoops and the triumphant return of Drag Story Time with Cougar Morrison.

Relax with a drink from Otherside and Vino Volta or grab a bite from El Peruvian and Sapporo Food Van. Plus, coffee from Split Bean Coffee Combi and ice creams from La Paleta.

Some of your favourite RTRFM presenters will even bake up a treat for our second annual RTRFM Bake Sale. You can also get your hands on our new pieces of “Since ‘77” merch.

This event has teamed up with Go2Cup to make sure that plastic waste across the day is minimal. In addition, all containers and cans will be recycled with Containers for Change.

Don’t miss out on this environmentally-friendly and FREE family fun event, supporting local music and businesses, especially not-for-profit community radio station RTRFM, which celebrates its 45th year in 2022.

Neon Picnic is taking over Hyde Park on Saturday March 19 from 11am. For more info, head to rtrfm.com.au

Source: Media release

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteers and members of RTRFM 92.1

