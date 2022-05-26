RTRFM web series ‘The View From Here’ returns after hiatus

Over the past eight years, community radio station RTRFM has brought some of the state’s best bands and artists to iconic and indelibly West Australian locations for the filming of its web series The View From Here.

Today, after a two-year hiatus, RTRFM launches its sixth season, supported by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Community Industries.

In season six, you’ll see 12 incredible acts performing at surprising and state-defining locales. This season kicks off with the fun and ferocious trio Pat Chow playing a wild four-song set in the amazing surrounds of one of the city’s finest fine-dining restaurants, Wildflower at The Como.

Their audience: the chefs preparing for the evening’s dinner rush.

Though their music is quick and rough in all the best ways, Pat Chow seems perfectly at home at Wildflower, running through such favourites as Martyrdom, That’s It, It Won’t Go and Bad Thoughts.

The juxtaposition of a band you normally find on stage at The Bird or Mojos now suddenly in the dining room of a three Chef Hat restaurant is something to behold—and the same goes for every special pairing of act and setting throughout The View From Here’s sixth season.

New episodes will be released on RTRFM’s social channels and website each month. Previous seasons can be seen here.

Past instalments featured Erasers at the Art Gallery of Western Australia, Lucy Peach at the Fremantle Tourist Wheel, Nerve Quakes at the Perth Observatory, Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks at Luna Cinemas Leederville, Skullcave at the Old Perth Girls School and Adrian Dzvuke at North Perth Bowls Club, among many more.

Check out The View From Here at RTRFM.com.au

