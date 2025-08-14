RTRFM’s annual Radiothon begins with live Breakfast broadcast

Local community radio station RTRFM have kicked off their annual Radiothon subscription drive with a live Breakfast broadcast from Local & Aesthetic in Inglewood.

The subscription drive raises essential funds for the station which broadcasts over 50 different programs across it’s FM station, digital channels and podcasts. This year the station’s LGBTIQA+ show All Things Queer is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Music identity Nick Allbrook from legendary band Pond dropped by for a hilarious interview with Breakfast host Pam Bolland.

“It allows awful young bands like Pond to check if their mixes sound okay in public” Allbrook joked when asked about the importance of the station.

In truth though the station is a hothouse for promoting local music and bringing important local issues to light through it’s current affairs programing.

Allbrook also shared his love of running, and committed to running a marathon while the fundraising drive rolls out over the next week.

In their 48th year, RTRFM is aiming to raise $350,000 this Radiothon to ensure broadcaster can keep on running and continue making all these amazing things available for decades to come!

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a current broadcaster and former staff member at RTRFM 92.1