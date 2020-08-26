RTRFM’s Fremantle Winter Music Festival is happening this Spring

RTRFM’s annual Winter take over of North Fremantle is coming. Normally taking over the Port City in June, RTRFM will now switch things up to a spring festival after COVID forced events early in the year to be cancelled, the celebration will kick off on Saturday September 19th.

Featuring 23 acts across five venues, including Mojos Bar, the Railway Hotel, Port Beach Garden Bar, the Swan Lounge and the Swan Basement, on Saturday September 19 from 7pm ‘til late.

At the Swan Lounge, bask in an eclectic mix of alt folk and roots with the sounds of Girl + Boy, Helen Townsend, Freo Trio, Dolce Blue and Filth Wizard.

Step into the Swan Basement for some of the finest young hip hop and electronic stars in Perth, catch the sounds of Bexx, Sowdy, Knoe, Mali Jose and Otiuh.

Or head to the Railway Hotel and the newly revamped Port Beach Garden Bar outside where things get loud and fast with Sicilian Civilians, the beach vibes of Clay Western, pop wonder of Big Orange, the electro vibes of Priscilla, alt folk gems of Jack Davies, heavy vibes of Long Lost Brothers, loudness of New Talk and the pop magic of Noah Dillon.

At Mojos, immerse yourself in a eclectic smorgasbord of Con Art, Hussy, The Spunloves, Odlaw and Superego.

Roll into North Fremantle for the Fremantle Winter Spring Music Festival 2020. Come party with RTRFM as life gets back to normal coming out of COVID-19.

Presale tickets to Fremantle Winter Music Festival are available now via rtrfm.com.au and Oztix. All ticket sales help to keep RTRFM on air and supporting local, independent music and arts.

Please note, capacity across all venues is at 50% due to Phase 4 Covid restrictions.

Source: Media release, Image: Hussy, provided

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.