RTRFM’s Neon Picnic returns to Hyde Park in 2020

RTRFM’s beloved Neon Picnic brings radio to the outdoors once again in 2020.

The pre-cursor to the community radio station’s massive music festival In The Pines, Neon Picnic brings the radio to the Hyde Park amphitheatre this March.

Saturday shows Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown and Drastic on Plastic will take their broadcasts to the beautiful surrounds of Hyde Park, and they’ve got some special musical guests in tow.

The park will also come alive with live sets from violinist Rupert Gunther, punk rockers The Rinehearts, The Gemma Farrell Quintet, Lucy Peach and the always excellent Tommyhawks.

The family-friendly event will also be loaded with arts and crafts for the youngsters, as well as a very special drag story time with the one and only Cougar Morrison, and a magical Welcome to Country from Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

Bring a blanket and head down to Neon Picnic on Saturday 21st March. For more info head to Facebook.

OIP Staff