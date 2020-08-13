RTRFM’s Radiothon kicks off today and they need your support

From 6am Friday morning local community radio station RTRFM 92.1 will be opening their phone lines and taking directions for their annual radiothon fundraiser.

Like everyone, the station has faced challenges in 2020, but has managed to remain on air playing local music and talking about local issues. For several months most of the programs were made by presenters from their own homes, using whatever technology they had to assemble a show and record talk breaks.

So for this year’s Radiothon they’ve chosen the theme of ‘There’s No Stopping Us’. The station is home to All Things Queer, the LHGBTI radio show that this year celebrates its 10th anniversary. Team members from OUTinPerth volunteer time to help create the show each week.

You can support the station by becoming a subscriber or making a donation.

The 10-day long Radiothon will begin with Early Birds, a party at The Bird in Northbridge. Breakfast host Taylah Strano will be broadcasting live from the venue with DJs Aslan, Girlname and Will Bixler spinning tunes.

On Saturday afternoon long running program Jamdown Vershun is taking over the Rosemount Hotel, and Saturday night the station will be taking over Northbridge with the Radiothon Party at Ezra Pound, the Bird and The Rechabite with DJ’s from Full Frequency, Trainwreck and Black n Blue.

Tickets are selling fast, get yours now from here.

