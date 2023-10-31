RTRFM’s ‘Soulsides’ program celebrates 25 years on air

RTRFM’s popular Soulsides program will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a fundraising party at Lyric’s Lane Underground this November.

The Friday night program showcases soul music in all its forms and the party on 18th November is sure to be a guaranteed good time.

From the classic Motown sound with its strong rhythms, punchy basslines and hand claps galore; to Chicago soul’s lighter gospel air; through to Philly soul and its lush orchestral arrangements and doo-wop styled vocals; Soulsides is the one-stop soul fix.

Downstairs in the underground catch the Soulsides crew including Claude Mono (pictured), Foxman, General Justice, Jay Hurry, Jimmy Dove and Spud Murphy bringing the bangers alongside special guest selectors Clancy and Telegram Sam (Land of 1000’s Dances) and Tamla. All the DJs will be playing strictly vinyl only as they often do on the broadcasts of the show.



Upstairs their friends from fellow RTRFM show Rock Rattle n Roll will deliver the vibes with a live set from The Pick Me Ups and DJ sets from Razor Jack, Aoife & Emma and Carla Steele.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

OIP Staff, Declaration: OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson is a presenter at RTRFM on the early morning program You Should Be Sleeping.

