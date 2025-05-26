RTRFM’s Winter Music Festival has an awesome line up of local talent

RTRFM is set for its annual takeover of North Freo on Saturday 21 June 2025, with the station’s Fremantle Winter Music Festival set to bring some heat to the cold weather.

The Fremantle Winter Music Festival features 30 acts across five stages at Port Beach Brewery, the Swan Lounge, 201 Below and Mojos on Saturday 24 June from 7pm till late.

It’s a great way to see a whole heap of local bands and musicians, but you need to plan your journey across the four different venues which are all within a short walk of each other.

Clare Perrott.

At the Swan Lounge, catch an eclectic mix of genres to get you dancing, including Clare Perrott, Danella, Kangaroos with Machine Guns, Littlefair and Shannon Smith.



And in the newly renovated 201 Below (Swan Basement) join folks behind Freo Dub Club, Red Earth Dub Circus, as they turn the basement into a bass heavy, dub wonderland.

Head to the two stages of the now winter-proof Port Beach Brewery for the sounds of Daisy Park, Grub, Pretty Uglys and The Mackerels inside.

Timothy Nelson.

On the outside stage catch Angie Colman, Finn Alexander and the Forever Party, Lachy John (Solo), Oakabella Mae and Timothy Nelson in full band mode.

Rosalie Chilvers.

Over at Mojos we go a bit rock and roll with sets from Figurehead, Georga Raath, Humming, Rosalie Chilvers and Surf Chop Cops. Plus catch DJs from Blue Grey Pink outside till 11pm and then inside to close out the night.

Roll into North Fremantle for the Fremantle Winter Music Festival 2024, Saturday 21 June. Presale tickets to Fremantle Winter Music Festival are available now via rtrfm.com.au All ticket sales help to keep RTRFM on air and supporting local, independent music and arts.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a broadcaster at RTRFM and a former employee of the station.