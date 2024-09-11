Rufus Wainwright is heading back to Perth

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 with a show at the Fremantle Arts Centre.

Visiting Australia for the first time since 2020, Wainwright will perform stripped-back shows at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday 4 January, Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 8 January, Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday 10 January and Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Sunday 12 January, before a final full-seated show at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Tuesday 14 January.

- Advertisement -

“I have always loved playing Australia”, said Wainwright. “I love the country, the culture, nature and the people. There is an appreciation and enthusiasm for music which is hard to find anywhere in the world.

“Australia has some of the most beautiful venues. I love how warmly I am being welcomed in this amazing continent. I am sorry I cannot be there more often so hopefully this time around we can really have a wonderful time together.”

Rufus Wainwright photographed by Miranda Turin.

Since he was last in Perth in 2019 Wainwright has released his Folkocracy album which saw him record many well known folk songs and traditional tunes.

While re-recording his iconic song Going to a Town with Anohni, he also collaborated with Chaka Khan, Susanna Hoffs, John Legend, Nicole Scherzinger and many others.

Wainwright has released eleven studio albums to date as well as three live albums, written two operas and numerous songs for movies and television including his famous 2001 cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Tickets to the Fremantle show on Saturday 4th January will be available from ​oztix.com.au.

Read our 2019 chat with Rufus Wainwright about his long career and his album Unfollow the Rules.

Tour Details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE (MEL/HOB/BNE ONLY)

​via frontiertouring.com/rufuswainwright

​ Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 12 September (1pm local time)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

​Begins: Monday 16 September (1pm local time)

SATURDAY 4 JANUARY

​Fremantle Arts Centre Front Garden | Fremantle, WA (18+)

​oztix.com.au

WEDNESDAY 8 JANUARY

​Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

​sydneyoperahouse.com

FRIDAY 10 JANUARY

​Melbourne Recital Centre | Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

​Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, Gaynor Crawford & Melbourne Recital Centre

​melbournerecitalcentre.com.au

SUNDAY 12 JANUARY

​Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

​Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, Gaynor Crawford & DarkLab

​moshtix.com.au

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY

​The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

​Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Gaynor Crawford

​ticketmaster.com.au