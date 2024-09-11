Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Rufus Wainwright is heading back to Perth

Culture

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 with a show at the Fremantle Arts Centre.

Visiting Australia for the first time since 2020, Wainwright will perform stripped-back shows at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday 4 January, Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 8 January, Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday 10 January and Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Sunday 12 January, before a final full-seated show at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Tuesday 14 January.

- Advertisement -

“I have always loved playing Australia”, said Wainwright. “I love the country, the culture, nature and the people. There is an appreciation and enthusiasm for music which is hard to find anywhere in the world.

“Australia has some of the most beautiful venues. I love how warmly I am being welcomed in this amazing continent. I am sorry I cannot be there more often so hopefully this time around we can really have a wonderful time together.”

Rufus Wainwright photographed by Miranda Turin.

Since he was last in Perth in 2019 Wainwright has released his Folkocracy album which saw him record many well known folk songs and traditional tunes.

While re-recording his iconic song Going to a Town with Anohni, he also collaborated with Chaka Khan, Susanna Hoffs, John Legend, Nicole Scherzinger and many others.

Wainwright has released eleven studio albums to date as well as three live albums, written two operas and numerous songs for movies and television including his famous 2001 cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Tickets to the Fremantle show on Saturday 4th January will be available from oztix.com.au.

Read our 2019 chat with Rufus Wainwright about his long career and his album Unfollow the Rules.

Tour Details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE (MEL/HOB/BNE ONLY)
via frontiertouring.com/rufuswainwright
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 12 September (1pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
​Begins: Monday 16 September (1pm local time)

SATURDAY 4 JANUARY
​Fremantle Arts Centre Front Garden | Fremantle, WA (18+)
oztix.com.au

WEDNESDAY 8 JANUARY
​Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW (All Ages)
sydneyoperahouse.com

FRIDAY 10 JANUARY
​Melbourne Recital Centre | Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, Gaynor Crawford & Melbourne Recital Centre
melbournerecitalcentre.com.au

SUNDAY 12 JANUARY
​Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring, Gaynor Crawford & DarkLab
moshtix.com.au

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY
​The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Gaynor Crawford
ticketmaster.com.au

Latest

Culture

Is Rhys Nicholson up for the Taskmaster challenge?

0
The Drag Race Downunder host has signed up for the new series of Taskmaster.
Culture

Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

0
Marc Almond and Dave Ball have booked some tickets down under.
News

Government may face parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the census

0
Senator Dean Smith wants to know how the government reached it's decision on blocking new census questions.
News

Alex Greenwich wins defamation case against Mark Latham

0
Judge orders Latham to pay $140,000 in damages,

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Is Rhys Nicholson up for the Taskmaster challenge?

0
The Drag Race Downunder host has signed up for the new series of Taskmaster.
Culture

Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

0
Marc Almond and Dave Ball have booked some tickets down under.
News

Government may face parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the census

0
Senator Dean Smith wants to know how the government reached it's decision on blocking new census questions.
News

Alex Greenwich wins defamation case against Mark Latham

0
Judge orders Latham to pay $140,000 in damages,
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering 911 hero Mark Bingham

0
Mark Bingham was one of nearly 3,000 people killed...
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Is Rhys Nicholson up for the Taskmaster challenge?

OUTinPerth -
The Drag Race Downunder host has signed up for the new series of Taskmaster.
Read more

Soft Cell are coming to Australia for the first time

Graeme Watson -
Marc Almond and Dave Ball have booked some tickets down under.
Read more

Government may face parliamentary inquiry into its handling of the census

Graeme Watson -
Senator Dean Smith wants to know how the government reached it's decision on blocking new census questions.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture