Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

RuPaul to star in action-comedy set in ‘Drag Race’ universe

Culture

The Supermodel of the World is set to bring high-camp back to the silver screen with a new movie set in the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Drag Race production company World of Wonder has teamed up with film company Bleeker Street on this new RuPaul-led film.

- Advertisement -

Due to release in 2026, the delightfully silly story will follow two train stewardesses who make the move from Stank Rail to Glamazonian Express. When a massive storm threatens to derail their high-speed train, it’s up to President Gagwell to save the day.

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play,” RuPaul said of the announcement.

“Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

The film will be directed by the multi-talented director of Hairspray on Broadway, Adam Shankman.

“When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist,” Shankman said.

No news yet on how this fictional film will integrate the real-life TV drag competition, which is now preparing to air its 18th season in the US, on top of numerous international franchises and spinoffs around the globe.

Latest

News

Golden GRAI Time: A Celebration 50 Years in the Making

0
Share your memories of Connections and celebrate their anniversary.
News

New research shows more diverse families are being created through IVF

0
The report comes ahead of WA politicians debating changes to the surrogacy laws.
News

Claims US Department of Justice wants to ban trans people from owning guns

0
The Department of Justice is reportedly considering the proposal.
Culture

Brandi Carlisle shares new song ‘Returning to Myself’

0
Its the title track from her forthcoming album.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Golden GRAI Time: A Celebration 50 Years in the Making

0
Share your memories of Connections and celebrate their anniversary.
News

New research shows more diverse families are being created through IVF

0
The report comes ahead of WA politicians debating changes to the surrogacy laws.
News

Claims US Department of Justice wants to ban trans people from owning guns

0
The Department of Justice is reportedly considering the proposal.
Culture

Brandi Carlisle shares new song ‘Returning to Myself’

0
Its the title track from her forthcoming album.
Culture

Playlunch take on ‘It’s Raining Men’ for Triple J’s ‘Like a Version’

0
The Melbourne based 7-piece give the tune a funky edge.

Golden GRAI Time: A Celebration 50 Years in the Making

OUTinPerth -
Share your memories of Connections and celebrate their anniversary.
Read more

New research shows more diverse families are being created through IVF

OUTinPerth -
The report comes ahead of WA politicians debating changes to the surrogacy laws.
Read more

Claims US Department of Justice wants to ban trans people from owning guns

OUTinPerth -
The Department of Justice is reportedly considering the proposal.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture