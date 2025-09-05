RuPaul to star in action-comedy set in ‘Drag Race’ universe

The Supermodel of the World is set to bring high-camp back to the silver screen with a new movie set in the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Drag Race production company World of Wonder has teamed up with film company Bleeker Street on this new RuPaul-led film.

Due to release in 2026, the delightfully silly story will follow two train stewardesses who make the move from Stank Rail to Glamazonian Express. When a massive storm threatens to derail their high-speed train, it’s up to President Gagwell to save the day.

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play,” RuPaul said of the announcement.

“Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

The film will be directed by the multi-talented director of Hairspray on Broadway, Adam Shankman.

“When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist,” Shankman said.

No news yet on how this fictional film will integrate the real-life TV drag competition, which is now preparing to air its 18th season in the US, on top of numerous international franchises and spinoffs around the globe.