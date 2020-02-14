‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 trailer reveals huge guest judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s twelfth season is just weeks away, and the first full length trailer is here with a sneak peek at this year’s fabulous looks and massive guest judges.

Thirteen queens will be facing off in the reality competition, with very special guest star Nicki Minaj joining the judges for this year’s debut.

Screen legends Whoopi Goldberg and Jeff Goldblum, comedian and super-fan Leslie Jones, Swedish pop sensation Robyn, model Winnie Harlow, and every woman herself – Chaka Khan – will be joining Ru behind the desk.

Rising-star Democrat, the youngest woman to serve in US Congress and massive Drag Race fan Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also stops by for an episode, while Westworld star Thandie Newton and Normani offer the queens some motivation.

The trailer also gives us a sneak peek at some of the looks, and some of the drama we might expect this time around. Will this be another season of RuPaul’s Best Friends Race? Let’s find out.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 hits Stan on Friday 28th February.