‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ inaugural winner The Vivienne dead at 32

Culture

British drag star The Vivienne has died aged 32, their manager Simon Jones confirmed their passing in a social media post on Sunday.

The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, was the first winner of RuPauls Drag Race UK and appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2022.

The performer also appeared on the British series Dancing on Ice, earning the third spot in its 15th season, and made her mark on the West End playing the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

The Vivienne (BBC3)

RuPaul’s Drag Race commented on the performer’s passing describing her work as inspirational.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion.  Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

Announcing the star’s death her manager said the man behind the make-up was an “incredibly warm-hearted and amazing person.”

They said no further details would be announced, and request privacy for James Lee Williams’s family.

“Their heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.” Jones said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

