‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ S3 cast revealed ahead of premiere this September

Stan has announced that the smash hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return this September with every episode airing the same day as the UK, for a glorious third season of the reality sensation.

RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr all return for season three, along with 12 of the most fabulous queens direct from the United Queendom.

It will be Mama Ru who ultimately decides who will shantay – or sashay – as the 12 queens strive for superstardom.

The 12 queens competing this season are returning queen Veronica Green, London gals Vanity Milan and Scarlett Harlett, River Medway, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, Elektra Fence, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Anubis and the first ever cisgender woman to compete in the Drag Race franchise: Victoria Scone!

The first two seasons of RuPauls Drag Race UK have been a tremendous success for the BBC, and that adoration has been echoed by Australian fans watching the series on Stan, falling in love with the glitz and glamour of the queens of England.

Season 1 -2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is now streaming on Stan, and new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 drop every Thursday, while new episodes of Drag Race Holland Season 2 every Friday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 premieres on Stan this September. You can get to know all of the Season 3 queens below!

Source: Media release

