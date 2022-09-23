RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine dies aged 28

Drag artist, nurse and advocate Cherry Valentine, AKA George Ward, has passed away at the age of 28.

Cherry rose to international fame on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where she shared her art, her lived experience as a member of the Traveller community, and stories of her work as a mental health nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drag Race production company World of Wonder announced Ward’s death through an online statement today, sharing their condolences.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of George Ward, AKA Cherry Valentine,” the statement read.

“As an artist, nurse and an activist Cherry will always remain a beloved member of our Drag Race family.”

“Cherry’s love and irresistibly infection laugh touched the lives of so many. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Ward’s family have also shared an emotional statement with Cherry’s fans.

“This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

“We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time.

“We love you Georgie. 30 November 1993 – 18 September 2022.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

