Troye Sivan shares racy photos and his new music project’s name

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Troye Sivan has been posting some bedroom snaps to Instagram page. First, he posted a shirtless picture on his birthday, and then followed it up with another picture of him in his birthday suit.

“I feel the rush” Sivan said on the caption for the daring picture.

Now he’s revealed that Rush is the name of his new music project which will be out soon.

Sivan shared that his new music project is coming soon, five years after the release of his last album Bloom.

A video posted to his Instagram account does a fast forward through his career from childhood to films, records and tours.

It ends with a graphic that suggests Rush and the time of 2:38 suggesting that he’s got a really short song on the way. If the track is that short it beats Kylie’s Padam Padam by 8 seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Well-known songs shorter that 2:38

Sam Smith & Madonna – Vulgar 2:35

Cilla Black – Surround Yourself with Sorrow 2:35

Amy Winehouse – Love is a Losing Game 2:35

The Beatles – Twist and Shout 2:33

The Beach Boys – Wouldn’t It Be Nice 2:33

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy 2:25

Little Red – Coca Cola 2:24

Sandie Shaw – Puppet on a String 2:24

Sly and the Family Stone – Everyday People 2:23

Buffalo Springfield – I Am a Child 2:22

Andy Williams – Can’t Get Used to Losing You 2:22

The Beatles – Help 2:21

Neon Indian – Should Have Taken Acid With You 2:21

Supergrass – Caught by the Fuzz 2:16

Nick Drake – Pink Moon 2:07

The Beatles – Do You Want to Know a Secret 1:59

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.