Ryan O’Connell’s ‘Special’ renewed for second season on Netflix

Netflix has announced there will be a second season of the critically acclaimed series from Ryan O’Connell.

The streaming giant has renewed Special for eight more episodes, with O’Connell back at the helm.

The story is based on O’Connell’s memoirs, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, documenting his experiences as a gay man living with cerebral palsy.

Aside from his writing credentials, O’Connell has been honoured with the Human Rights Commission Visibility Award in 2019, and Special has racked up a handful of Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Outstanding Actor, and Outstanding Actress for Jessica Hecht.

Australian producer Anna Dokoza will also return to Special as Executive Producer.

OIP Staff