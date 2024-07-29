Search
Rylan Clark’s new show is all about ‘Dating Naked’

News

Paramount+ has today announced the lineup for the hotly anticipated naked reality series, Dating Naked UK.

Hosted by Rylan Clark, this jaw-dropping new series is set to premiere on Saturday, 24 August exclusively on Paramount+ with two new episodes dropping every Saturday.

It’s been described as a reality show like you have never seen before, which celebrates love, body confidence and the braveness to bare all, literally.

The show, which promised no blurring of the action, follows ten naked singletons who take their search for love to a whole new level.

They’re a bunch of larger-than-life personalities all with one thing in common – they are living in a tropical paradise, stark naked 24/7.

Rylan will out the daters through their paces before an epic ditching at the Dumping Ground in every episode as he says “Laters to the Daters”. For those who make it to the end of the experience, there will be a big cash prize up for grabs.

Catch the show on Paramount+ from 24th August.

Rylan Clark is one of the UKs most loved TV presenters. He began his career as a model and got his big break on the TV show The X Factor.

He went on to win Celebrity Big Brother UK, and has gone on to host many different television and radio programs. Clark came out to his family and close friends when he was 15 years old.

