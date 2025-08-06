Search
Saint Etienne continue their final run with ‘Take Me To The Pilot’

News

British band Saint Etienne have shared Take Me To The Pilot. It’s the second single from the band’s swansong album International which will be out 5th September.

The video created by Alasdair McLellan for the song features break dancer Jet showing off his moves to the track which features rippling electonica alongside the unmistakable voice of singer Sarah Cracknell.

The popular British band have never been chart toppers, but they’ve built up a loyal fan base since their first album was released back in 1991.

Since their debut album Foxbase Alpha came out in 1991, British band Saint Etienne have released eleven studio albums.

The arrival of the band’s twelfth studio album came as surprise to fans, as their most recent record The Night was still a recent edition to their discography, but the band shared that International will be their last album.

In a statement the band said “they don’t feel like they want to go on forever and wanted to go out with a bang.”

The band formed when former music journalists Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs started making music together in the late 1980s. They originally envisaged themselves working with a variety of singers and early singles featured the vocals of Moira Lambert and Donna Savage. Once they met Sarah Cracknell, she became the permanent vocalist.

