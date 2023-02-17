Sally Rugg and Monique Ryan workplace dispute unresolved

The workplace dispute between intendent MP Dr Monique Ryan, high profile LGBTQIA+ activist Sally Rugg and the commonwealth remains unresolved.

Rugg, who is well known for her work on Australia’s YES campaign for marriage equality accepted a role as Dr Ryan’s Chief of Staff when she was elected to parliament last year.

Rugg has claimed that she was asked to work “unreasonable” hours in the role. Rugg has filed a claim against the MP and the commonwealth over moves to dismiss her from position claiming it was “hostile conduct”.

She is seeking compensation and “pecuniary penalties”, as well as an acknowledgment from both the commonwealth and Dr Ryan that the “unreasonable additional hours” constitute a breach of nat­ional employment standards.

The parties had agreed to attempt to resolve their difference via mediation, but after a four-hour meeting on Thursday they had failed to come to an agreement.

On Friday the parties returned to court and an adjournment was granted allowing them another two weeks to attempt to solve the issue. Dr Ryan and Rugg were in favour of continuing negotiations while the commonwealth opposed the move.

Judge Debra Mortimer has warned all parties that if they failed to reach an agreement after an additional fortnight of discussions, she would need more information if they sought a further adjournment.

OIP Staff

