Sam Kerr arrives at London court as four day trial gets underway

Soccer star Sam Kerr has arrived at a London Court as a four day trial begins into her conduct on a night out in 2023.

Kerr was swarmed by journalists as she arrived at the court wearing a thick black coat and holding a water bottle. It is understood that her parents and brother have flown from Perth to London to be at her side during the trial.

The 31 year old Matilda’s player is allegedly to have used threating, insulting or abusive words that caused alarm of distress toward a police officer during a night out two years ago.

Sam Kerr playing for The Matildas.

The prosecution says Kerr’s interaction with PC Lovell in Twickenham on 30th January 2023 centered around a dispute over a taxi fare.

The soccer star has denied the accusations, and pleaded not guilt last March.

Kerr is one of the best known soccer player in the world after leading the Matilda’s charge at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She’s recently been sidelined from the game due to injury.