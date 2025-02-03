Search
Sam Kerr arrives at London court as four day trial gets underway

News

Soccer star Sam Kerr has arrived at a London Court as a four day trial begins into her conduct on a night out in 2023.

Kerr was swarmed by journalists as she arrived at the court wearing a thick black coat and holding a water bottle. It is understood that her parents and brother have flown from Perth to London to be at her side during the trial.

The 31 year old Matilda’s player is allegedly to have used threating, insulting or abusive words that caused alarm of distress toward a police officer during a night out two years ago.

Sam Kerr playing for The Matildas.

The prosecution says Kerr’s interaction with PC Lovell in Twickenham on 30th January 2023 centered around a dispute over a taxi fare.

The soccer star has denied the accusations, and pleaded not guilt last March.

Kerr is one of the best known soccer player in the world after leading the Matilda’s charge at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She’s recently been sidelined from the game due to injury.

News

Court approves apprehended violence order against anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith

0
The head of anti-trans organisation Binary launched a campaign against a trans women playing local sport.
History

On This Gay Day | Liberace died in 1987 of an AIDS related illness

0
So many things happened on this day in history.
Culture

The trailer for new Uzo Aduba series ‘The Residence’ is here

0
The series is created by Shondaland, and has Uzo Aduba and a cavalcade of stars.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
It's an all boys edition of Fresh Tracks with new music from Sweeney, Joey McIntyre, Vienna Vienna, ETHAN and Omar Rudberg.

