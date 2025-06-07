Sam Newman delivering shocking rant against Indigenous Australians and LGBTIQA+ people

Former television host Sam Newman has delivered a shocking rant taking aim at Indigenous Australians and members of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Warning: This story contains comments that readers may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

The former footballer is best known for his time on Channel Nine’s long running The Footy Show, but i nrecent years his main outlet has been his post cast You Can’t Be Serious.

Newman was joined on the episode by former footballer Wayne Carey to discuss the big issues of the day.

First up on Newman’s hit list was a kindergarten in Victoria which reportedly has the Pride flag, Indigenous Flag and Torres Strait Islander flag on it’s enrolment form.

Newman described the staff at the educational facility as “disgraceful slimy slugs”, “treacherous” and “disgraceful”, and said it was an example of “white straight males” misrepresenting Australian history.

“We’ve got people in this country trying to radicalise, brainwash the youth of today, into a narrative that is absolutely non-sensical. And as I say, straight White males fall over themselves to apologise for people who are not of their race – Aboriginals, – fall over to apologise for for gay people.” Newman said delivering his rant.

Newman then went on to call for people who do not align with his values to be doxxed, the process of revealing people’s personal information.

“Go round and stand in front of their houses and protest in front of their kids and they’re family – find out where they live.” Newman said.

Carey said he disagreed with children in Kindergarten having to be immunised before going to kindergarten. While Newman went on to compare Victoria’s Allen Labor government to Pol Pot. Carey said he had never heard Cambodian dictator.

Next in Newman’s sights was the Australian Women’s Football League (AFLW) saying it was basically a “lesbian league” before complaining about their Pride round.

“Why do the AFL keep ramming this shit down out throats!” Newman said, adding that it shouldn’t matter if people were “gay, lesbian and dykes”. His comments led to Carey suggesting the AFL should consider having a heterosexual round named after Newman.

Newman said he believes the AFL’s support of Pride would be turning “Australians who come from other countries” away from the game.

Carey said he disagreed with Newman’s comments that the AFLW was “awful”, but he agreed with most of his views.

As the podcast continued Newman misgendered AFLW player Hannah Mouncey, and suggested that in the future male players dropped from male teams would transition gender to play in the AFLW.

Later he argued against women being allowed to umpire games in the AFL’s men’s game, something that Carey said he strongly disagreed with.

Women’s rights group say Newman is pushing harmful stereotypes

Speaking to Women’s Agenda, Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnersly said Newman was reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

“When public figures make sexist and homophobic comments about women athletes, it reinforces harmful norms across society,” she said.

“Luckily, most Australians don’t agree with that commentator, and AFLW has been experiencing growth in match attendance and streaming numbers over the last few years.

“To prevent violence against women, we need to work together to promote a culture of respect and equality in sport, media and public life.

“That means challenging sexist language and behaviour when we see it.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / wearedischarged@gmail.com

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au