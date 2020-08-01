Sam Smith and Burna Boy team up for new tune ‘My Oasis’

Sam Smith has a new tune out. My Oasis sees the British singer collaborating with Burna Boy for My Oasis.

Smith and Burna made this cross-continent collaboration happen over the last few months and the result is a song of love lost and longed for, intertwining their distinctive vocals.

Smith said he’d been a fan of the Nigerian singer for a long time and was excited to be releasing their collaboration.

“My Oasis is a song that I wrote recently with Jimmy Napes and Burna Boy. This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time. I’m also made up to have a tune with Burna Boy who I’ve been a fan of for years now.”

Sam Smith’s third album was due to released this year, but the singer delayed it saying they did not feel satisfied with the final product.

Take a listen to the new tune.

