San Marino is sending Achille Lauro to Eurovision 2022

San Marino is sending rock-rapper Achille Lauro to Eurovision. His song Stripper was recently selected to be their entry in to 2022 competition in Italy.

The glam rock tune will be the tiny country’s thirteenth attempt at winning Eurovision, they joined the competition in 2008. Last year they represented by Senhit with her tune Adrenalina which featured a guest appearance from Flo Rida.

This year the style is a bit different with the heavily tattooed singer delivering a glam rock number. Achille Lauro won the honour of being the country’s entry after battling it out against nine other established artists and a whopping 299 lesser known acts.

Since coming onto the music scene back in 2014 he has released eight albums of material, mostly in the hip hop genre.

Take a listen to his Eurovision offering.

Achille Lauro’s name is Lauro De Marinis, but his moniker is from a famous cruise ship regularly docked in Australia in the 1980’s.

The ship started being built in 1939, but the outbreak of war delayed it being completed until 1947. It started life as the passenger liner MS Willem Ruys, but was renamed the Achille Lauro in the 1960s.

The ship had quite a history. It suffered an onboard explosion in the 1960’s, and caught on fire while being converted into a cruise ship in 1972. The Achille Lauro later crashed into the cargo ship Youseff in 1975, which resulted in the latter sinking, and it caught on fire a second time in 1981.

In 1985 four members of the Palestinian Liberation Front hijacked the ship, resulting in the death of one of it’s passengers. It’s one of the few times a cruise ship has been hijacked. The ship’s life came to an end in 1994 when it caught fire off the coast of Somali, it sank and the wreckage has never been located.

OIP Staff

