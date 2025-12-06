Sandra Bernhard cancels Perth show citing scheduling challenges

Back in September we shared that iconic comedian Sandra Bernhard was coming to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026 and set to play a show at Perth’s Riverside Theatre.

Now Bernhard’s tour has been scaled back with the shows in Perth, Brisbane, Thirroul, Adelaide and Auckland off the schedule, leaving just two east coast shows in Sydney and Melbourne.



“Dearest fans, it looks like I will have to dash back home to the States earlier than expected so I’ll only be able to do my Sydney and Melbourne shows on the Sandyland tour.” the actor and comedian said in a statement, before adding she hoped fans could instead make the massive trip across the continent instead.



“Apologies to all the Sandyland fans who bought tickets in the other cities, but I hope to see you in Sydney or Melbourne or in one of your gorgeous groovy little towns in the future.”

The only shows on the tour that remain are in Sydney on 21st March and Melbourne on 24th March.

Many people in the LGBTIQA+ communities first became aware of Bernhard in the late 1980s when she was best friends with Madonna.

Her comedy performances are a mix of stand up, creative storytelling, and music. Bernhard is also known for acting roles in television shows like Roseanne, Pose and more recently Severance. .

She first made her mark with her off-Broadway one woman show Without You, I’m Nothing, With You, I’m Not Much Better. It was later released as a record and a film.

Over her career Bernhard has released fourteen albums, plus a collection of essays, and two volumes of autobiography.