SBS axes ‘Australia Decides’ method for choosing Eurovision competitor

Broadcaster SBS have announced that they are ditching the Australia Decides methodology of choosing a representative for Eurovision.

For the last few years viewers have been able to vote on several acts putting their hand up to represent Australia in the international singing contest. Kate Miller-Keidke, Montaigne and Sheldon Riley were all picked by public vote.

Now the broadcaster has shared with industry website TV Tonight that they’re reverting to the previous selection process which will be held behind closed doors.

“We are thrilled to confirm that Australia will once again compete in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest next year, with hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey at the helm.

“However, after three years of celebrating and working with local music artists through our Eurovision selection show, Eurovision: Australia Decides, we’ve made the difficult decision not to go ahead with the program in 2023.” a spokesperson said.

How representatives are chosen varies from country to country. Some nations have massive festivals to pick their candidate such as Sweden’s well-established Melodifestivalen, while others just announce a band who have been contracted by the local broadcaster.

Previously Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Isiah Firebrace and Dami Im represented Australia without being selected by a public vote.

Dami Im has indicated that she’s open to having another stab at the competition, having delivered Australia’s best ever result. Taiwanese-Australian singer Jaguar Jonze has also indicated she’d be interested in representing Australia having completed in Australia Decides on two occasions.

One Australia who we already know will be at the 2023 competition in Liverpool in singer Andrew Lambrou. The Sydney born artist will be at the 2023 competition representing Cyprus.

Lambrou is eligible to represent Cyprus due to his Greek / Cypriot descent and will proudly fly the flag of his heritage country with support from his loving family and community in Australia.

While Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, they will not be able to host the competition in 2023 due to the ongoing war with Russia. Instead, it is being hosted by the runner-up Great Briton.

