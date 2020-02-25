SBS ‘Insight’ explores coming out with faith in a religious family

SBS Insight returns this evening with an episode that looks into the intersection between LGBTIQ+ identities and faith.

The debate forum which shares first person perspectives and experiences will feature a number of LGBTIQ+ Australians who have fought to reconcile their faith with their sexuality or gender identity.

Among those set to feature in tonight’s episode are Jarod, who says “I wanted to be the best Jew that I could,” and Lucas, who describes realising he was gay at 10 years old as “deeply traumatic.”

Ahead of the episode, Lucas reveals that growing up attending Catholic, Lutheran and Uniting churches, he was tought that being gay was a choice, and grew up hearing gay people described as deviants, or “mentally ill.”

Insight: Coming Out With Faith airs tonight at 8:30pm on SBS, or catch up after the episode On Demand.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.