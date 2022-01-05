Scarecrow loses ability to scare away birds in micro-musical ‘StrawBrain’

StrawBrain is an all-original musical is coming to Fringe World, making its premiere at the After Dark Gallery and Studio in the Perth CBD.

The story follows the life of a lonely scarecrow who is seeking meaning in his life after losing the ability to scare away birds.

Musically, the solo one-act micro-musical blends the genres of folk and pop-rock, while drawing on inspiration from the beloved films of Pixar, throwing in some elements of therapy for good measure.

StrawBrain is the work of writer, director and producer Taylor Broadley, who says he stumbled into theatre after initially working in the world of film and TV.

Taylor found his place among the local theatre scene, developing original musicals The Killdeer: A Musical in 2020 and A Boy Wanted To in 2021.

StrawBrain will be playing at After Dark from Jan 26 – 29. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

