Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Scott Bessent becomes the highest serving gay member of the US government

News

Scott Bessent has been sworn in as the US Treasury Secretary. His confirmation is a moment of history, as he becomes the highest ranked person in the US government who has publicly shared that they same-sex attracted.

Previous Pete Buttigieg held the honour when he served as the Secretary of Transport in the Administration of former President Joe Biden.

In the US line of succession the position of Treasury Secretary has a higher ranking than Transport, placing 5th the order following the Vice President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, President pro tempore of the Senate, and the Secretary of State.

- Advertisement -

Prior to his appointment Bessent served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Key Square Capital Management, a global hedge fund focused on macro investing that he founded in 2015.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Before launching his own company Bessent was the Chief Investment Officer of Soros Fund Management. He was also an adjunct professor at Yale University, where he taught economic history.  From 1991 to 2000, he was managing partner of Soros Fund Management’s London office. 

Sixty-two year old Bessent is married to John Freeman, a former NYC prosecutor. The couple have two children. His personal wealth is estimated to be at least $521 million.

Latest

Culture

Jeremy Allen White to star in new Netflix series ‘Enigma Variations’

0
It's based on a book by author André Aciman who wrote 'Call Me By Your Name'.
News

Accused murder Beau Lamarre-Condon to undergo psychiatric testing

0
The accused murder's lawyers gave an update to the court earlier this week.
News

Trump’s latest executive order bans transgender youth from government funded medical treatments

0
The move has been criticised by The Human Rights Campaign.
News

The Wildcats are ready for their Pride round

0
The Perth Wildcats will be showing their support for the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Jeremy Allen White to star in new Netflix series ‘Enigma Variations’

0
It's based on a book by author André Aciman who wrote 'Call Me By Your Name'.
News

Accused murder Beau Lamarre-Condon to undergo psychiatric testing

0
The accused murder's lawyers gave an update to the court earlier this week.
News

Trump’s latest executive order bans transgender youth from government funded medical treatments

0
The move has been criticised by The Human Rights Campaign.
News

The Wildcats are ready for their Pride round

0
The Perth Wildcats will be showing their support for the LGBTIQA+ communities.
News

Slovakia’s PM proposes Trump inspired gender rules

0
Embattled PM Robert Fico says his government will only recognise two genders.

Jeremy Allen White to star in new Netflix series ‘Enigma Variations’

Graeme Watson -
It's based on a book by author André Aciman who wrote 'Call Me By Your Name'.
Read more

Accused murder Beau Lamarre-Condon to undergo psychiatric testing

Graeme Watson -
The accused murder's lawyers gave an update to the court earlier this week.
Read more

Trump’s latest executive order bans transgender youth from government funded medical treatments

Graeme Watson -
The move has been criticised by The Human Rights Campaign.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture