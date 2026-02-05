Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Scottish indie icons Belle and Sebastian are coming our way

Culture

Beloved Scottish indie pop group Belle and Sebastian have announced their return to Australia to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album If You’re Feeling Sinister. 

Heading to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in September, the highly revered seven piece will perform the album in full alongside fan favourites from their stellar catalogue.

Considered pioneers of the twee pop genre, the band became known for their intricate, 60’s inspired arrangements.  With their charming, nostalgic sound characterised by front man Stuart Murdoch’s introspective lyrics, the band offered an alternative to the bravado of Britpop.

Their sophomore album If You’re Feeling Sinister  has grown to become a cult favourite. With tracks like Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying, Seeing Other People, and Judy and the Dream of Horses.

The band will be heading down under in September playing Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Saturday 12th, before heading to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre the following day. They then play Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday 15th before flying west for a final show in Perth on Friday 18th September at The Astor Theatre.

Ticket Details

Presale: 
Wednesday 11 February at 9AM local time
Sign up for access to presale here

General On Sale:
Friday 13 February at 9AM local time
Tickets available via Destroy All Lines

 

