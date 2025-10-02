Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

Michelle and Ali’s smiles hide the intense pain of losing their only daughter to cancer, so its understandable that when Michelle was reminded of her breast screen appointment by mail, she thought it could wait.

Triggered by the painful and devastating journey that spanned years fighting to save 11-year-old Evie, the breast screening reminder continued to consume Michelle, so she gathered her courage and had the routine scan – and just as well she did.

“I thought stuff it – I just can’t have cancer in my life again, so I did it I had my routine mammogram and two weeks after my 60th birthday I got the phone call that said there’s something not quite right,” said Michelle.

Biopsies followed and sadly cancer was confirmed.

Michelle and Ali.

“After our family experience of losing our daughter to cancer, knowing how quickly things can move I went straight to my GP who helped coordinate may cancer treatment.

Ali, Michelle’s partner of 38 years, added if she had delayed the scan, Michelle would have been very, very unwell and possibly wouldn’t even be here today.

Now the couple is about to embark on an amazing holiday through Italy and visiting family in the United Kingdom.

The risk of breast cancer increases with age, more than 75% of breast cancer is found in women aged over 50. One in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, routine screening is the best protection.

BreastscreenWA Medical Director Dr Emmeline Lee says most people who develop breast cancer have no family history of the disease, and the earlier breast cancer is detected the better the chance of successful treatment.

Emmeline wants the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ+) community to know BreastscreenWA staff are empathetic and understanding.

“We will always endeavour to ensure our clients are comfortable and feel culturally safe,” Emmeline says.

Michelle says she became an ambassador as she is very keen for the LGBTIQ+ community to embrace screening to save lives.

While it is recognised that cancer screening can be physically confronting and even triggering for members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Michelle says finding a general practitioner you trust is so important.

A screening mammogram can detect breast cancer before any changes to breast tissue can be seen or felt.

BreastScreen WA provides FREE breast cancer screening to eligible members of the community with no breast symptoms.

Evidence shows later stage diagnosis and treatment results in poorer health outcomes.

The ‘Screening Saves Lives’ campaign is a collaboration of WA’s bowel, breast and cervical cancer screening programs

You are eligible for a free screening mammogram with BreastScreenWA if you are over 40 years have no symptoms.

To book an appointment follow the link at BreastScreen WA – Book Online (health.wa.gov.au) or call 13 20 50.

Declaration: OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson and Michelle Rogers were previously colleagues at Edith Cowan University.