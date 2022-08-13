Screenwest announces funding recipients under it’s diversity scheme

Screenwest has announced a number of projects receiving funding and individuals gaining support under their diversity and inclusion funding stream.

Five projects and activities have received support in the latest round of funding announced earlier this week.

The successful recipients are a mix of projects and activities. The projects to receive development funding include an animated anthology and a comedy TV series, while the activities see diverse practitioners engaging in mentorships and placements.

Alison Hayles, Screenwest Diversity Program Manager said they had received a wide range of submissions.

“The submissions we received encompassed a wide range of formats, initiatives, and voices, and the selected practitioners are all passionately committed to their craft and telling authentic and compelling stories.” Hayles said.

Screenwest’s Diversity and Inclusion Fund – General targets the creation and growth of diverse representation on screen and behind the camera from underrepresented groups of Western Australian screen industry practitioners.

It has a particular focus on practitioners from CaLD backgrounds, living with disability, LGBTQIA+ and intersectionalities of these practitioners.

The funding body has backed Zoic, a long form animation from Lazy Susan Films. Created by producer Hannah Ngo and Director Radheya Jegatheva.

Zoic is described as an adult animated anthology that explores twelve ‘vignettes’ of Asian-Australian experiences. There series will allow viewers to follow different Asian characters from the same extended family, and explore their complex relationships with food, family, cultural customs, racism, and living in Australia.

Each vignette is represented by an animal from the Lunar Zodiac, which literally and symbolically appear in each story.

Another project getting support is new TV series Work Wife. From writer Cassandra Nguyen it captures a moment when a downtrodden millennial’s love-life and career are turned upside down when she confesses her romantic feelings for her “work husband,” only to be rejected as he lands a promotion as her new boss.

Additionally several screen practitioners will be receiving new mentorships to help develop their skills.

