Sculpture by the Sea returns to Cottesloe this March

Sculpture by the Sea returns to Cottesloe Beach from 3 – 20 March 2023 with the 19th annual Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe exhibition.

One of Perth’s largest free public events, the exhibition attracts an estimated 180,000 local, interstate and international visitors to the iconic beach for an extended summer each March.

In 2023, over 70 artists from 15 countries will showcase their work across the 18-day exhibition, including sculptors from Japan, New Zealand, USA and Switzerland.

All Australian States and Territories will be represented, with 31 sculptors from Western Australia set to highlight the State’s wealth of artistic talent.

Leading sculptors from across Australia and internationally will be exhibiting at this year’s exhibition, including Richard Goodwin (NSW), Stephen King (NSW), Tony Jones (WA), Kristof Kintera (Czech Republic), Hu Tung Min (Taiwan), Water Hamasaka (Japan), Hannah Kidd (New Zealand), Haruyuki Uchida (Japan) and Kozo Nishino (Japan). This year, Peter Lundberg (USA), Takahiro Hirata (Japan) and Greg Johns (Australia) will be welcomed into the Decade Club, which recognises the artists who have exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe ten or more times.

Sculpture by the Sea runs from 3 – 20 March, 2023.

Pictured: Sea Anomalies 3 by Merle Topsi Davis

