Seann Miley Moore, Charley, Voyager and you(?) join Eurovision contest

SBS, Blink TV and TikTok have today announced a national TikTok Wildcard contest to find an 11th artist to take part in Eurovision – Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in February 2022.

From today, Australians over 16 years of age can be in the running to become the TikTok Wildcard Artist to compete in Eurovision – Australia Decides.

Just post a vocal performance clip, up to one minute long, with the hashtag #EurovisionAustralia on TikTok.

What entrants sing and how they perform it is up to them. A panel of industry experts will then determine the winner, who will go on to round out a total line-up of 11 incredible artists on the Gold Coast – all chasing their dreams to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy.

The TikTok Wildcard Artist contest via #EurovisionAustralia is open for submissions from today until Sunday, 16 January 2022. There are no restrictions on the number of videos artists can submit. Entrants can submit a video as individuals or as a group with up to six members in total.

The addition of the TikTok Wildcard contest to Eurovision – Australia Decides is so exciting that it deserves an ambassador to fly the flag for the new generation of Australian Eurovision entrants – and who better than Eurovision 2016 runner up, Dami Im. Check out Dami’s TikTok account for all her tips and tricks on how to curate a powerful, Eurovision-worthy performance.

With the full line-up of artists for Eurovision – Australia Decides almost complete, SBS and Blink TV have a further four more artists to announce for the 2022 line-up. Pop newcomer Charley, the fabulous Seann Miley Moore, Perth’s metal quintet Voyager and singer-songwriter Jude York, who will all perform original songs for their chance to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022.

“I don’t stand here like ‘I want to be different’, ‘I want to be unique’, or ‘I want to wear all this to be seen and heard.’,” Seann Miley Moore said.

“I stand here as a proud queer man, a proud brown man and most importantly, a proud Australian – it comes down to authenticity and happiness. Doing all these things make me happy. They make me feel alive. That’s what matters.”

“Eurovision is about celebrating your pride and I’m ready to give you all the fabulous joy baby! EveryBODY is welcome in Seann Miley Moore’s world – so Australia, pack your bags, we’re going to the Gold Coast!”

They join six previously announced artists – Sheldon Riley, G-Nat!on, Andrew Lambrou, PAULINI, Jaguar Jonze, and Isaiah Firebrace who will be singing a duet with a soon-to-be-revealed Australian artist.

For the terms and conditions, and further information about how to enter, visit sbs.com.au/eurovision

