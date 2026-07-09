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See ‘Gabby Goes to Hollywood’ at The Blue Room

Culture

From the psych ward straight to the stage comes this clinical cabaret unveiling one woman’s journey of attempted stardom. In stilettos and a straitjacket, witness Gabby in all her gaudy glory as she takes us through her tale of both sanity and the spotlight, of both music and the madness.

From the tortured mind of performer and diagnosed baddie Gabrielle Wilson comes a new semi-autobiographical dark comedy cabaret which is described as being for the hopeful and the head sick alike. Supported onstage by pianist and performer Lachlan Edinger, Gabrielle brazenly shares the highest highs and lowest lows of her experiences with bipolar disorder through original songs and candid monologues.

Described as being not for the faint of heart or sound of mind, it’s Les Mis on an existentialist dexy, it’s Greta Gerwig meets the group-home.

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Gabrielle Wilson is an emerging psychosocially disabled artist from Clevedon, New Zealand. In 2022 she graduated from the Bachelor of Arts (Acting) at WAAPA, where she was a finalist for the Peter Hurford Award.

Whilst in and out of long-stay psychiatric care, Gabrielle completed the ATYP Fresh Ink Mentorship for Emerging Playwrights in 2023, where Gabby Goes to Hollywood was conceived.

This show will both comfort and challenge pre-existing misconceptions of the modern woman, and humanise mental illness. With only a dream and a diazepam in hand, Gabby Goes to Hollywood asks how do we reframe our sense of self when the scaffolding we once had is swept out from under our feet?

The season will run from 25 August through to 5 September, tickets are on sale from The Blue Room.

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