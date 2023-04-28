See which remarkable Australians are captured for the Archibald Prize

Australia’s most famous art competition The Archibald Prize has released the works which have made it past the judges and into final contention, and among them some very familiar faces.

Transmasculine and non-binary Actor Zoe Terakis is captured, as is politician Alex Greenwich, and boxer Harry Garside. Other portraits feature chef and restauranteur Kylie Kwong, musician Daniel Johns, and comedian Cal Wilson.

All together 949 paintings were entered for this year’s competition and 57 were selected for display, and for the first time ever the majority of the finalists were painted by women with female artist behind 30 of the selected works.

Andrea Huelin’s Crown Jewels – a portrait of comedian Cal Wilson was given the Packing Room Prize, selected by the workers who manage the transport of the paintings through the judging process.

The artist shared that she first came into contact with the popular comedian during the Covid lockdowns.

“Cal has an Instagram page where she revealed the brilliant headpieces that she made from plastic toys and shiny ornaments during the long Melbourne lockdowns. Posing in them on her makeshift home stage, she looked so proud of herself that it made me laugh out loud. I posted a congratulatory comment. Cal wrote back and admired my paintings, so I asked if she’d sit for a portrait,” Huelin said explaining their collaboration.

First time Archibald finalist Jason Jowett shared that he’d been a longtime admirer of politician Alex Greenwich, who spearheaded Australia’s campaign for marriage equality.

“It was such a tough time for the queer community, because so much hatred was directed at us, but Alex remained a tower of strength.” Jowett said. His portrait was created through a series of fabric strips being manipulated to create the image of Greenwich.

Kim Leutwyler only recently completed her painting of Wentworth actor Zoe Terakes.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of painting many trans and gender-diverse friends over the years, but this painting of Zoe has unfolded differently,’ Leutwyler shared. The artist is a seven-time Archibald finalist.

‘Halfway through creating this painting, Neo-Nazis and anti-trans protestors rallied together on the steps of the Victorian Parliament spouting rhetoric of hatred and bigotry. Shortly afterwards, a small group of peaceful queer activists was attacked by hundreds of men outside a Sydney church.

“Over the last 12 months, there has been a constant stream of new threats to trans rights and lives. It’s imperative that we stand up for – and with – our trans and gender-diverse community. This portrait is a love letter to trans beauty and joy.” Leutwyler said.

While many of the successful artists entered self-portraits, actors and musicians were also popular subjects. Laura Jones captured Claudia Carvan, while Jaq Grantford painted much-loved actor Noni Hazelhurst. Matt Adnate painted musician Daniel Johns, Anh Do painted the late Archie Roach and Michelle Hiscock selected Cold Chisel member Don Walker as her subject.

The competition is awarded annually to the best portrait, it asks that the subject be some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics, and it must be painted by an artist who is a resident in Australia.

The competition is judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, and it began in 1921 thanks to a bequest from Jules Francois Archibald who was the editor of The Bulletin magazine. The winning entry receives $100,000 in prize money.

Take a look at all the finalists, and dive into the winners from previous years.

OIP Staff

