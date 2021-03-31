Senator Amanda Stoker rules out switch to the House of Representatives

Senator Amanda Stoker has ruled out a switch to the lower house. Yesterday the Queensland senator killed off speculation that she would seek pre-selection for the seat of Bowman, where disgraced MP Andrew Laming is retiring at the next election.

“I can can confirm that I am seeking pre-selection to represent the Liberal National Party (LNP) as a Senator for Queensland at the next federal election” Senator Stoker said in a statement. “My application is currently with the Secretariat and if approved I will seek endorsement for a Liberal position on the LNP Senate ticket.”

“Despite media speculation to the contrary, I do not seek preselection for the seat of Bowman.”

Andrew Laming has declared he’ll not be running at the next election brining an end to his 18 years in the federal parliament. The MP has recently taken leave to seek counselling and empathy training following a series of controversies where he was accused of allegedly harassing constituents and taking an inappropriate photograph of a young woman.

The senator’s clarification that she intends to remain in the Senate comes as she faces criticism for her previous statements about transgender women and strong anti-abortion stance. On Monday Senator Stoker was given additional responsibilities in the cabinet re-shuffle adding Assistant Minister for Women to her roles.

The appointment has been questioned given Senator Stoker’s long history of campaigning against transgender women. During her time in parliament Senator Stoker has conducted a survey via her website about transgender women and vowed to fight the “gender agenda”. The senator has also voiced her opposition to conversion therapy legislation and stated that she believes people choose their sexuality.

On Tuesday evening Australia of the Year, sexual assault survivor Grace Tame, added her voice to the growing criticism over Senator Stoker’s appointment.

In 2017 controversial commentator Bettina Arndt published an interview with the man convicted of repeatedly raping Tame. In the interview she suggested that school girls could act provocatively towards teachers. In 2020 Arndt was given an Order of Australia for her contribution to gender equity, a decision that was widely condemned by abuse survivors. Senator Stoker publicly backed Arndt being given the award.

Tame said by appointing Stoker to her new role as the Assistant Minister for Women, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was either ignorant to the issues, or completely aware of them and making calculated moves to perpetuate them.