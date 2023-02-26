Senator Lidia Thorpe stages protest halting Mardi Gras parade

Federal senator Lidia Thorpe staged a protest at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras last night halting the iconic parade.

Thorpe was taking part in the march as part of the Pride in Protest group. She stopped the parade by lying in front of a float for a queer youth organisation Twenty10.

The group has campaigned that police should not be allowed to take part in the event given the first Mardi Gras parade saw protestors bashed by police officers, alongside the ongoing investigations in New South Wales police failing to adequately investigate many crimes against LGBTIQA+ people over several decades.

Video that has been posted to social media shows the senator walking alongside the police float shouting “F**k the police” before she lay down on the road halting the parade.

After a discussion with police and Mardi Gras officials Senator Thorpe was escorted away from the event.

Police have said Thorpe was not arrested by was asked by organisers to leave the parade for “breaching the terms of her participation”.

A spokesperson for the Sydney Mardi Gras said they respected people’s right to protest, but interrupting the parade had safety implications.

“While we respect the individual’s right to protest, interrupting the parade in this way has significant implications for the safety of our participants and audience,” the spokesperson said.

Senator Thorpe posted to social media saying she had taken part in the parade to highlight the ongoing issue of police violence.

“Black and brown trans women started the first pride march as a protest against police violence,” she posted.

“Today, we still face violence from police. Proud to have joined the #PrideInProtest float in Sydney to say #NoPrideInGenocide, #NoPrideInPrisons, and #NoCopsInPride.”

Update: 28-02-23 6:50 The initial report suggested that Senator Thorpe had staged her protest in front of a flat for the Australian Federal Police, further investigation has shown that this was not correct.

OIP Staff, image is a digital composition. OUTinPerth has contacted Senator Thorpe’s office for comment.

