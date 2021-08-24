Senator Nita Green and wife Lacey are expecting their first child

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Labor senator Nita Green and her wife Lacey have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The Queensland senator made the announcement on social media sharing that she is carrying the child.

“My wife Lacey and I are excited to announce that I am pregnant with our first child and we are looking forward to becoming parents early next year” Senator Green posted.

“Like so many families, falling pregnant during the pandemic hasn’t been a straightforward journey, but we are extremely grateful and hoping for a healthy and happy baby.”

The senator also shared an image of her getting her Covid-19 vaccine sharing that it is important that pregnant women also get vaccinated.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.