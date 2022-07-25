Seven Manly players opt out citing religious objections to Pride rainbow

Rugby League the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles are facing a challenge for their upcoming fixture, with seven of their players reportedly announcing they will not play because of a special jumper featuring the rainbow colours of the Pride flag.

The Sydney Morning Herald had reported that Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley will sit out the next game against the Roosters, citing cultural and religious objections to the uniforms.

The club unveiled the special uniform to the media on Monday, but apparently had failed to consult with the players. Earlier in the day the club’s CEO had been describing the organisation as one that embraced diversity.

Interim Sea Eagles CEO Gary Wolman said the Club was proud of the jersey.

“The Sea Eagles have such a rich and diverse history in rugby league and in the community,’’ Wolman said.

Like many team sports Rugby has had very few players who have publicly shared they are same-sex attracted. Ian Roberts remains the only top level Australian rubgy player to come out – he played for the club from 1990 until 1995. When Roberts came out in 1995 he was the first top level rugby player in the world to share that they were gay.

Roberts, who was expected to attend the upcoming game, has described the players stance as heartbreaking.

“I try to see it from all perspectives but this breaks my heart,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn’t unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious push back. That’s why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round.”

“I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this.” Roberts said.

OIP Staff

