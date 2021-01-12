‘Sex and the City’ revival confirmed, Kim Cattrall won’t return

The rumoured reboot of Michael Patrick King’s Sex and the City has been confirmed by streaming service HBO Max.

Original stars Sarah-Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return for 10 episodes of And Just Like That…

First aired in 1998, the new series will pick up on three of the four original New York friends and explore their relationships in their 50s.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter,”HBO Max’s Sarah Aubrey said.

“…with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO, along with two cinematic ventures in 2008 and 2010.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be returning after a very public fall out with the other cast members following the Sex and the City feature films.

