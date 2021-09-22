‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Actor Willie Garson, perhaps best known for his role on Sex and the City as Stanford Blatch, has died at the age of 57.

Garson’s death was announced today by his son Nathen on social media. Garson’s cause of death has not been revealed, though he was known to have pancreatic cancer.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

The actor rose to fame as Carrie’s friend Stanford in Sex and the City and its associated films, and is set to appear in the upcoming reboot And Just Like That…

Garson had been a regular face on screen since the mid 1980s, appearing in Twin Peaks, Groundhog Day, NYPD Blue, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Friends, The X-Files and more.

